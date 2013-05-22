Darius Rucker is fighting back -- and with good cause. The country singer has responded to a racist tweet that was sent his way after he covered Bob Dylan's "Wagon Wheel" at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday, May 19.

A Twitter user wrote to the "True Believers" singer, who is African-American: "Leave country to the white folk."

The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman re-tweeted the comment and wrote back, "WOW. Is this 2013 or 1913? I'll take my grand ole Opry membership and leave your racism. Wow."

As fans quickly tweeted their support to Rucker, he assured everyone that the racist comment wouldn't get the best of him.

"Gotta go to bed this has been hilarious tonight," he wrote. "If any hater thinks I care what u think. I don't make music for u. So don't listen."

In the past, Rucker, 47, has been vocal about dealing with racism throughout his life.

"I grew up in South Carolina my whole life and not that South Carolina is any more racist than New York City but I experienced it a lot," he told ABC News in 2000. "The funny thing is that people think a lot of Americans don't think this is true, but I experience racism almost every day."

Asked how people can change the perception towards minorities, he responded, "We have to as a country all step up to it and say what's wrong and tell people I don't feel that way and don't talk that way around me."

Rucker's True Believers album was released on May 21. He moved from rock to country in 2008 with the release of his Learn to Live album.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Darius Rucker Slams Racist Tweet: "Is This 2013 or 1913?"