NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Dark Knight Rises" director is speaking out about the Colorado theater slayings, calling it a "senseless tragedy" and "devastating."

In a statement released Friday night, Christopher Nolan expressed his sadness about the shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. A gunman opened fire on an audience watching a midnight screening of the highly anticipated movie, killing 12 and injuring 59.

Nolan called movies a great American art form and said watching one is an important and joyful pastime. He called the theater his home, and said the fact that someone would commit an act of violence against innocent people there is savage and "devastating."

He added that the cast and crew's thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"The Dark Knight Rises" is the final film in Nolan's Batman trilogy.