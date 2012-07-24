(©Carey Rottman/Facebook)

AURORA, Colo. (AP) -- Batman star Christian Bale is in Colorado visiting victims of the shooting at a theater showing "The Dark Knight Rises."

A Warner Bros. spokeswoman told The Denver Post on Tuesday that Bale is representing himself, not the movie studio.

Carey Rottman, one of the 58 people injured in Friday's shooting, posted two photos of himself with Bale on his Facebook page. Hospital staff also posted a Facebook photo of Bale with some staff members.

There's been an online campaign urging Bale to visit the victims of the shooting, which also killed 12 people.

Some of the survivors also have received hospital visits from President Barack Obama and members of the Denver Broncos.