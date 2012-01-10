"Dark Revelations" (Dutton), by Anthony E. Zuiker with Duane Swierczynski: Steve Dark, rogue agent and hunter of serial killers, is back with another mission — to stop an elusive murderer in "Dark Revelations," the final installment in Anthony E. Zuiker's Level 26 trilogy.

In "Dark Origins," the first book in the series, Dark worked for the Special Circumstances Division, an elite section within the FBI responsible for hunting down the world's worst killers. In "Dark Revelations," he is now estranged from that unit and has been recruited by Global Alliance, a multinational organization aimed at stopping Labyrinth, a calculating killer with unlimited means and a political agenda.

Labyrinth delivers a timepiece and a riddle to tip off authorities about his next victim. These victims are high-profile targets: corrupt officials, greedy big business executives and religious leaders. He communicates by social media to minister to a worldwide audience that gains support for his cause.

With a new cast of characters, including Damian Blair, the leader of Global Alliance, and his international all-star team, Irish tech wizard Deckland O'Brian, German munitions expert Hans Roeding and French linguist Natasha Garcon, Dark travels the world following clues and trying to anticipate Labyrinth's next move.

Agent Tom Riggins, Dark's former FBI boss and mentor, steps in to lend a hand. Riggins is a boozer whose gruff, unpolished manner comes off as endearing when compared with some of the stiff, no-nonsense members of Global Alliance. Their relationship becomes strained when Dark learns of a secret that Riggins has been hiding.

Zuiker, creator of the "CSI" TV franchise, has written a compelling and thought-provoking finale to his Level 26 series.

Labyrinth's message is all too familiar in today's political climate, where people have taken to the streets to protest Wall Street, banking institutions and multinational corporations responsible for the economic collapse. Some readers may become Labyrinth sympathizers, considering him more of a revolutionary than a serial killer.