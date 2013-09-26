Daryl Hannah opens up about autism diagnosis, fear of the spotlight

Wonderwall Editors

During the 1980s and beyond, Daryl Hannah was a staple of the silver screen, starring in hits like "Splash," "Blade Runner," "Wall Street" and "Steel Magnolias." As she recently admitted to People, however, her fame presented a bigger challenge than the public realized.

Diagnosed with autism as a child, Hannah, now 52, hid her disorder for fear of not being hired, despite having battled "debilitating shyness" throughout her life.

"I've never been comfortable being the center of attention. It's always freaked me out," the actress says (via the Daily Mail).

"I'm a grown up now," she explained. "I've learned a couple of things that really would've made my life easier if I'd known them 20 years ago."

As a girl, Hannah says she handled her discomfort by rocking back and forth. Now, she's found healthier outlets for her fears and frustrations, like risking her own freedom in the name of causes like mountaintop removal, farmers' rights and opposition to the TransCanada Keystone XL pipeline.

"I wasted so much time scared, self-conscious and insecure," she says of her past.

"Life is too short to stress the small things anymore."

Hannah, who has been arrested a handful of times for her protest efforts, now lives on a farm with her boyfriend of three years and rescue pig named Molly.

As she told the Telegraph back in 2007, "getting older has brought me peace of mind."

