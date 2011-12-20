SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- American Idol runner-up David Archuleta says he will take a break from his singing career to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The contestant from the 2007-2008 season made the announcement during a Christmas concert Monday in downtown Salt Lake City. The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/tpQhzU) that the 20-year-old Utah resident says he's not quitting music, but feels a strong call to serve the church.

A video of the concert on Archuleta's website shows him crying as he tells the crowd about his plans.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins confirmed Archuleta's mission on Tuesday, but declined to say where the singer will serve.

More than 52,000 church members currently are serving full-time missions worldwide. Most are men between the ages of 19 and 21.