The father of "American Idol" runner-up David Archuleta was charged with soliciting a massage parlor prostitute, stemming from a raid in January.

David Archuletta, a seventh season fan favorite, lost to David Cook. He released his first album in late 2008.

Jeff Archuleta pleaded no contest and paid a $582 fine after being busted at the Queens of Reiki on Jan. 14 in Midvale, Utah.

During the raid, Midvale officers found one client receiving services, according to news reports.

"Two of our detectives went back to that room to stop the activity," Midvale Police Sgt. John Salazar told news outlets. "Inside they found a female masseuse and male client. At that time an interview ensued and the male client admitted to receiving sexual gratification from the masseuse."

Jeff Archuleta was that male client, according to court documents.

But his lawyer Eric Bauer told NBC4 in Midvale that he was there getting legitimate massage therapy for his back.