David Archuleta is putting his music career on hold to serve the Lord.

PHOTOS: Love lives of American Idol stars

The 20-year-old singer, who came in second place during the seventh season of American Idol in 2008, told audience members in Salt Lake City, Utah Monday that he plans to stop making music for two years in order to become a full-time Mormon missionary.

PHOTOS: Amazing American Idol makeovers

"It's not because someone told me that I was supposed to do it, not because I no longer want to do music anymore, but it's because it's the feeling that I felt that I need to do next in my life," he explained.

As the crowd erupted with applause, an overwhelmed Archuleta began to cry.

"It's the same feeling that I've always tried to follow in my life. It's the feeling that's allowed me to have the opportunities I've had, the challenges I've had to overcome, and the blessings, too," he added.

PHOTOS: Where are your favorite Idol stars today?

"I've learned that to trust that feeling. I'm aware that I need to answer when He calls, and that's the reason that I know I need to do this in my life."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly