Former "American Idol" contestant David Archuleta has decided to put his music career on hold for two years so he can serve a full-time mission for the Mormon church.

The 20-year-old singer made the announcement Monday night during a stop in his hometown of Salt Lake City, as part of his My Kind of Christmas tour. "I would like to make a special announcement: that I've chosen to serve a full-time mission," Archuleta said, fighting back tears in front of a cheering crowd.

"It's not because somebody told me that I was supposed to do it, not because that I no longer want to do music anymore, but it's because it's the feeling that I felt that I need to do next in my life," the singer added. "It's just the same feeling that I've always followed, tried to follow in my life. It's the feeling that has allowed me to have the opportunities that I've had, the challenges that I've overcome and the blessings, too. And I've learned to trust that feeling, and I've learned that I need to answer when it calls. And that is the reason why I know I need to do this in my life."

Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are typically around 20 years old and can be sent anywhere in the world to serve for two years. Their time is completely devoted to sharing the church's gospel message and they are not allowed to date and must adhere to a strict dress code and rules of conduct.

