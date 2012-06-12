Mazel Tov, David!

While in Israel to shoot his new travel show, Mile High, David Arquette decided became a man -- in the eyes of Jewish religious officials, at least.

Though his bar mitzvah occurred a few years later than is usually customary (Jewish boys generally undergo the rite of passage at age 13), Arquette, 40, read his first Torah portion ever at the holiest of prayer spots for Jews, Jerusalem's Western Wall.

PHOTOS: David and Courteney, the way they were

"He was very emotional, saying he was happy to be part of the chain of the Jewish people," Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Western Wall rabbi who presided over the ceremony, told the Associated Press. "I'm very pleased to see a man who is returning to his roots."

Although Arquette's late father, Lewis Arquette, converted to Islam years ago, his mother, Brenda Olivia Mardi (nee Nowak), was born Jewish, making the Scream star and his four siblings Jewish according to the laws of the faith. (Rabinowitz also shared that, during the ceremony, Arquette admitted he was embarrassed by his lack of knowledge about Judaism.)

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

Following the impromptu service, the newly bar mitzvah-ed Arquette took to Twitter to share his good news with the world: "I had my bar mitzvah today at the wall," tweeted Arquette, who is a father to Coco, 8, with estranged wife Courteney Cox. "Finally, I'm a man."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: David Arquette, 40, Has Bar Mitzvah at Jerusalem's Western Wall