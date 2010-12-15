During another rambling, painfully honest radio appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" Wednesday -- his third since his split from Courteney Cox -- Arquette, 39, admitted he's on shaky ground.

Even the unflappable Howard Stern was concerned. "Are you having a nervous breakdown?" the shock jock asked. "I believe so," a raspy-voiced Arquette replied.

During his one-hour chat, Arquette said that "everybody is worried and concerned about me," and that he's seeing a psychiatrist weekly.

He admitted he's been partying pretty hard, especially at a recent holiday party hosted by Adam Sandler, in which he drunkenly called Tom Cruise "Sean." "I was a little wasted," Arquette says. "Someone says 'Hi, David!', and I said, 'Hi, Sean! Then I realized it was Tom Cruise. And his beautiful wife [Katie Holmes] was there."

Cruise wasn't offended, Arquette said. "Tom was cool about it... I was so embarrassed. I was like 'I gotta get the f--- out of here.'"

Why the heavy drinking? "I've been drinking a lot because I'm heartbroken," he said. "It's really a personal, traumatic thing."

But he added that he had a "semi-religious" epiphany recently: "When I drink, I become a maniac." Arquette said he's not going to drink at all anymore. "When you wake up and reality hits you, it's hard."

As he's said before, his estranged wife Cox, 46, "didn't want to be my mother. But I kind of need a mother."

He's lonely, too. "I want love in my life," he said. "I need love in my life."

The father to Coco, 6, wants more kids, and he wishes the mom could be his ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore. "I know she is with Justin Long and everything, but how cool would an Arquette-Barrymore child be?" he said. "From a pure breeding standpoint."

He put another obscure rumor to rest: "I [am] not messing around with Kelly Osbourne."

