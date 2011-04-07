David Arquette shared some great news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. He wrote, "I have 100 days of Sobriety today!!! Life is beautiful. :D"

One day earlier, the 39-year-old "Scream 4" star posted a photo of himself with his estranged wife, Courteney Cox, and their daughter, Coco, 6, in

front of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The two announced their trial separation in October 2010 after 11 years of marriage, and have remained amicable since the split. Calling into "The Howard Stern Show" several times after that announcement, Arquette overshared about his relationship with Cox and admitted to a "nervous breakdown."

Then, on New Year's Day, after months of erratic behavior, Arquette checked into a treatment facility for "alcohol and other issues," his rep said in a statement.

Days before the family trip to Disney World, Cox, 46, was frolicking in the surf with her "Cougar Town" co-star Josh Hopkins. While Cox's rep told Us the duo are "strictly platonic," observers told Us, "They were cuddling on a lounge chair. ... They're a couple, and a beautiful beach in St. Bart's tends to make people put their guard down."

Still, Cox and Arquette aren't definitely headed for divorce. Cox told Harper's Bazaar in February, "I feel like we've been extremely successful at marriage. If it doesn't work out, I will have huge waves of pain about failing in that department. ... I have strong feelings for him."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

David and Courteney rendezvous and more romance news

Learn all about David's movie career on MSN

Courteney says she's David's biggest supporter

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Other star meltdowns

VIDEO: David tells Us about fatherhood

PHOTOS: A look back at Courteney and David