David Arquette is doing just fine, thanks.

Despite his trial separation from Courteney Cox, "everything's cool," he said Tuesday during an appearance on "Lopez Tonight."

"I love my wife, she loves me," Arquette, 39, said of Cox, 46, insisting that divorce isn't inevitable.

"We care about each other," he added of his estranged wife, with whom he has a 6-year-old daughter, Coco. "We're at different places right now and we are figuring out what's next ... we'll see what happens."

Arquette lashed out at those who've criticized his recent, crazy nights out on the town at parties in L.A. and elsewhere (Arquette has been photographed looking intoxicated and hanging out with bikini-clad women).

"I am a fun loving, great person," he explained. "[Don't] make me a demon. I am one of the best people you'll ever meet."

Added the party-happy guy: "I've always been a wild man. My nickname was 'David Good Times.' I like running around, having fun. I like meeting people!"

