David Arquette Files for Divorce From Courteney Cox on 13th Wedding Anniversary

Timing is everything.

David Arquette filed for divorce from Courteney Cox on Tuesday, their 13th wedding anniversary. The stars first announced their separation in October 2010.

According to TMZ, Arquette, 40, cited "irreconcilable differences" in his filing. He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Coco, who turns 8 on June 13.

Arquette is not requesting spousal or child support, and there is no mention of how his shared properties with Cox, 47, will be divided. The actor is representing himself, meaning he does not have a lawyer.

The divorce documents were signed on March 23, 2012, though Arquette waited three months to file them in court. The two remained amicable during their 20-month separation.

"Our relationship is probably better than it would be if we lived together," Cox told Howard Stern on his Sirius-XM radio show in 2011. "It's definitely better than it used to be. We communicate better, we have much more respect for each other, we listen. It's hard."

Though Arquette began an on-and-off relationship with Entertainment Tonight reporter Christina McLarty, Cox has remained single since their split. "No guy's asked me out. I'm not saying I'm not ready to have a make-out session, but it just makes me nervous," she told Stern. "I don't like to go out in general."

Another milestone for Arquette: On Monday, he had his bar mitzvah -- reading his first portion ever of the Torah -- at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. "Finally, I'm a man," Arquette tweeted of the rite of passage, which Jewish boys typically have at age 13.

