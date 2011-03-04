David Arquette, 39, assured fans that he was OK and still on the wagon after a head-on collision in L.A. Friday afternoon.

"Refused all pain medication -- may the record state -- still sober!" he tweeted Saturday. "It was a miracle the woman I hit was uninjured -- Thank God!"

The Scream 4 actor was driving a silver Cadillac when a car in front of him stopped short. Arquette swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and plowed into a car heading in the opposite direction. A bleeding Arquette was taken from the scene via ambulance.

After the accident, Arquette tweeted that he was all right and even managed to make a joke about Charlie Sheen's recent tweets.

"I got into a car accident but I'm fine," he wrote on his own Twitter page. "Luckily I have dragon's blood running through my veins. Haha Thank you all for your concern."

Later he issued the following PSA: "Remember to wear your seatbelt -- I wish I was."

A rep for the actor confirms Arquette's health to UsMagazine.com. "He's fine," says the rep.

In January, Arquette, who split with wife Courteney Cox in October, did a stint at rehab for "alcohol and other issues" following a public meltdown on Howard Stern's radio show.

More on Wonderwall:

David Arquette: I Stole Pot From My Dad at Age 8

Coco Arquette hits Hawaii, plus more celebritots of the week

Hookups and Breakups 2010

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: David and Courteney's years together

PHOTOS: Popular celeb rehab facilities

PHOTOS: Other star meltdowns