David Arquette wished upon a star during a Disney World outing with estranged wife Courteney Cox, but his dreams didn't come true.

Returning to "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday (he's interning there all week), the recovering star, 39, continued to overshare about the status of his relationship with Cox, 46.

The pair continued to leave 'em guessing last week when Cox returned from a sexy vacation with "Cougar Town" co-star Josh Hopkins only to hit the Magic Kingdom with Arquette and Coco, their 6-year-old daughter.

As usual, Arquette was blunt. "Listen, I tried to f--- her, and she doesn't even want me," he told Stern and his crew. "Oh, that's probably something I shouldn't have said," he added regretfully.

The star (who appears in "Scream 4" with Cox) admitted that the family-friendly getaway amid Mickey Mouse et al got him feeling romantic and hopeful. "This is the happiest place on Earth! Let's make it happier! I mean, I love her. I love her with all my heart," he explained.

Stern, of course, pressed for details. "How far did you get with her? Just kiss?" the shock jock asked.

"A little bit. It was like we were ... eighth graders. Seventh graders."

Even though Cox rejected him, Arquette took pains to insist that Cox isn't hooking up with Hopkins, 40, despite all appearances to the contrary.

"We have a really super f------ honest relationship, and [a new romance with Hopkins] would have come up," he told Stern.

Of Cox and Hopkins' headline-making St. Bart's vacation? "I knew that guy was going with her ... it's all open. One hundred percent she's not [sleeping with Hopkins]," he said. "I swear she's not."

Hopkins, he added, is "a friend of all of ours. ... She hasn't f----- anybody."

Still, he pointed out that Cox is free to date if she chooses. "We're married but we're not together, so she can do whatever she wants."

