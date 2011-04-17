Are David Arquette's days of oversharing over?

The 39-year-old actor -- who announced his split with wife of 11 years Courteney Cox in October -- has hasn't been shy about discussing his marital problems, but the "Scream 4" star tells Us Weekly he's finally ready to put a lid on it.

"I'm sick of it myself," he said at Malaria No More: Hollywood Bites Back! in Los Angeles on Saturday. "I think I'm trying to talk about it so much so you guys get sick of it."

Arquette, who is a frequent guest on shock jock Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, added that he simply wanted to share his side of the story.

"All of this started because there are lies out there a lot of the time, and I wanted to be honest and speak my mind," he told Us. "Now it's evolved into so much, but we have a movie that came out yesterday and it's on people's minds I guess."

Cox, for her part, doesn't seem too bothered by her estranged hubby's candid confessions.

"I don't want to inhibit him in his life," Cox, 46, told Stern on Thursday. "He really is a very gregarious guy, he's very outgoing. I'm much more of an introvert."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Style Profile: Courteney Cox

Courteney and David do Disney World

Courteney and David Talk Sex, Conflict on 'Howard Stern'

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: David and Courteney, then and now

VIDEO: David and Courteney at the Scream 4 premiere

PHOTOS: Scream's all-star cast