There's a new neighbor coming to Cougar Town!

David Arquette, who split from series star Courteney Cox in 2010, is set to appear on ABC's hit season 3 finale, the network has confirmed.

Appearing as a hotel concierge who helps Jules (Cox) with her every need, Arquette, 40, is anxious to start filming with his ex-wife and her costars.

"Can't wait to work with you ladies!" Arquette tweeted to Cox and Cougar Town's Christa Miller Friday.

Replied Cox: "I can't wait to work with you. You better not be late!"

Cougar Town returns to ABC with new episodes starting February 14.

