David Arquette to Guest Star on Cougar Town
There's a new neighbor coming to Cougar Town!
David Arquette, who split from series star Courteney Cox in 2010, is set to appear on ABC's hit season 3 finale, the network has confirmed.
Appearing as a hotel concierge who helps Jules (Cox) with her every need, Arquette, 40, is anxious to start filming with his ex-wife and her costars.
"Can't wait to work with you ladies!" Arquette tweeted to Cox and Cougar Town's Christa Miller Friday.
Replied Cox: "I can't wait to work with you. You better not be late!"
Cougar Town returns to ABC with new episodes starting February 14.
