Don't ask Patricia Arquette about her brother David, who blabbed twice to Howard Stern about separating from actress Courteney Cox.

Patricia, 42, walked the red carpet Wednesday with her newly single brother, 39, at the ONEXONE Foundation Gala in New York.

After being asked a slew of questions about how the family is coping, she snapped at one point.

"How are you doing?" she asked a pack of reporters. "How is your kid doing? Have you ever had anything

happen in your life? What's the worst thing that you've ever had happen to you? Do you ever masturbate? Have you ever had an abortion? I mean, can you imagine these kind of questions? Can you imagine? Can you imagine? It's not alright! It's not alright!"

Her brother, David, had no problem telling all to Stern. In two interviews with Stern, he revealed that Cox, 46, initiated the separation, that they hadn't had sex for months and that he's slept with two other women since she left him. In his second interview, he admitted that Cox was "pissed" that he spilled so much.

Before she lost it on reporters, Patricia told

UsMagazine.com she was sure her brother would pull through. She noted how, despite his split, he attended Wednesday's ONEXONE event.

"To show up and be brave like that, that is a strong person and that's a lot of love," she said. "That's all I have to say about it."

