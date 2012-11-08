David Beckham Flashes His Famous Abs For H&M

The Insider

"We created something that men would want to wear, and women would want to see their men in it," David Beckham said of his new H&M bodywear line.

Though the clothes look nice, it's hard to take your eyes off the model, 37-year-old Beckham himself. The soccer stud is seen in an array of sweats that showcase the athletes washboard abs.

"I think when people refer to me as a fashion icon, I think it's something that I'm proud of, because at the end of the day, I'm a futbol player."

Beckham teased fans on Thursday by posting some of the shots from his new campaign on his Facebook page. The pics were an instant hit, with some of the images garnering around 200,000 likes.

