Don't mess with the Becks! David Beckham came out swinging via social media after a media report criticized him and his wife, Victoria, for letting their daughter continue to use her pacifier at 4 years old.

The Daily Mail ran a photo of the couple's adorable little tot Harper in a pink sundress while sucking on her pacifier, or a "dummy," as the U.K.-based publication calls it. The publication openly asked why Harper still used the binky.

"Experts warn David and Victoria Beckham's little girl may end up with 'speech or dental issues' if she continues to use one," the headline blared.

David not take this criticism lightly and posted a screen grab of the article to his Instagram. He then unleashed his outrage.

"Why do people feel they have the right to criticize a parent about their own children without having any facts??" he asked in his caption. "Everybody who has children knows that when they aren't feeling well or have a fever you do what comforts them best, and most of the time it's a pacifier."

Harper, according to the article, is well beyond the age that most health experts would advise giving a child a pacifier.

"David and Victoria seem wonderful parents and I'm sure they give Harper lots of attention," a so-called "parenting expert" told the publication, "but, like it or not, they are role models and lots of people will see this and think that having a dummy at this age is normal when it is not."

Normally sublime, the critical article clearly struck a nerve with the soccer stud.

In his Instagram caption he wrote, "Those who criticize, think twice about what you say about other people's children because actually you have no right to criticize me as a parent …"

The lesson here: If you wanna come after The Becks, it's game on!