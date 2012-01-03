He recently admitted to sprouting some gray hairs, but 36-year-old David Beckham still has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: The world's sexiest soccer players

In the ads for his new Bodywear collection for H&M, the L.A. Galaxy soccer star stripped down to his underwear, revealing his rock-hard physique.

Beckham and his in-house creative team designed the line of briefs, boxers, T-shirts, pajamas and long johns, which will be available in stores and online February 2012.

PHOTOS: Celebs who have their own fashion lines

"The underwear is totally my designs, and are things that I like to wear," Beckham told U.K. newspaper The Sun.

And while some think of long johns as what you layer beneath a snowsuit, the Brit sports them in a different (and decidedly sexier) capacity.

PHOTOS: Hot British stars

"I sometimes wear them to go to sleep -- they're very cool," he explained.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly