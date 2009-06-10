David Beckham is stripping down to his skivvies again.

Emporio Armani unveiled the soccer star's newest underwear ad Thursday in London.

Thousands of fans gathered to meet Beckham and check out his nearly-nude photo -- which graces the entire facade of the Selfridges department store.

"David has a great sense of style and is an inspiring role model - this is what makes him the perfect partner for Emporio Armani underwear," Giorgio Armani tells Usmagazine.com in a statement. "I am very excited that David Beckhams new campaign image was unveiled exclusively in his home country -- and where better than at such an iconic retail destination as Selfridges."