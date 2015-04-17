That moment when a teenage model realizes that his dad is cooler than him… Yep, that happened to Brooklyn Beckham.

The teenage model took to Instagram to make a video to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, but David Beckham may have stolen his thunder.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's style evolution

"I just reached a million followers," a giddy Brooklyn said into the camera. Just then, his dad videobombed him, to proclaim, "I've got 52."

RELATED: David and Victoria and more celebs mingling with the Queen

Brooklyn is speechless after his dad's interruption. His caption to the video, though, shows that he was a good sport about his dad stealing his Instagram moment.

"Reached 1 million followers on my mums birthday," he wrote. "Thank u guys so much #ismydadcoolerthanme."

RELATED: Best celeb plastic surgery

For the record, David actually doesn't get too involved in social media. His wife, Victoria Beckham, does, however — she has 3.7 million followers. Brooklyn, you got some work to do if you want to catch your "mum."