LONDON (AP) -- A spokesman for David Beckham says the soccer star's wife Victoria has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Simon Oliveira says that the couple are "delighted to announce the birth of their daughter," who was delivered Sunday morning at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and weighed in at 7lbs, 10oz.

The Beckhams, who married in 1999 and whose celebrity is entrenched on both sides of the Atlantic, already have three boys: Brooklyn, 11, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 5.

Oliveira posted the happy news on Twitter Sunday, adding that the Beckhams' three sons "are excited to welcome their baby sister to the family."