David Blaine and his pregnant fiancee, Alizee Guinochet, had to work some major magic to deliver their first child in the midst of the Jan. 23 blizzard that crippled NYC.

The New York Post reports that French model Guinochet, 24, went into labor on that snowy night when 19 inches of snow were dumped on the Big Apple. Illusionist and endurance artist Blaine, 37, panicked as the inclement weather made it impossible to hail a cab or get a car service to the hospital from their Manhattan home.

Their solution: Blaine flagged down a snow plow, which transported both parents-to-be to an unnamed hospital where Guinochet delivered a healthy baby girl.

Confirming that the couple traveled to the hospital via snowplow, the couple's rep told the Post, "Mom and baby are doing fine." (The baby's name has not yet been released.)

The couple got engaged last April.

More on Wonderwall:

Stork Report: Hollywood's Many Moms-To-Be

Romance Report for Feb. 2: Whispers and Waterworks

David Blaine looks forward to his first child

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Babies of the year!

PHOTOS: Who is expecting next

PHOTOS: Star dads on duty