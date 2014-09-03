SCHODACK, N.Y. (AP) — Seventies heartthrob David Cassidy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in upstate New York.

Cassidy was charged last summer in the town of Schodack, near Albany. The Times Union reports he pleaded guilty Wednesday in exchange for a tentative sentence of a conditional discharge that includes 50 hours of community service in Florida, his home state.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 5 and depends on a pre-sentence report.

In March, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced Cassidy to three months in rehab and five years of probation in a drunken-driving case stemming from a January arrest for an illegal turn.

Cassidy role on TV's "The Partridge Family" launched a singing career. He spends time in New York during the summer at Saratoga Race Course, 40 miles north of Schodack.