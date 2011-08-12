Actor David Charvet married his model girlfriend Brooke Burke in the Caribbean on Friday.

Burke hinted about her big day on Twitter Saturday: "morning tweeties. Waiting for LA to wake up....big news to share."

The former "Baywatch" star exchanged vows with the "Dancing With the Stars" co-host onboard a boat in St. Barts, according to People.

Charvet and Burke have been engaged for almost five years, and both of their children attended the intimate ceremony.