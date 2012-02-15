Comedian David Cross claims to have snorted cocaine while in the presence of President Obama. And no, he's not kidding.

"It wasn't even that much cocaine. It was literally the size of, I don't know, a tick. It was a tiny granule of coke that I put on my wrist and said, 'Watch this. I need a witness,'" confessed Cross in a new interview in Playboy's March issue. "I ducked under the table and did it. It wasn't like I got high. The jolt was similar to licking an empty espresso cup. It wasn't about that. It was just about being able to say that I did it, that I did cocaine in the same room as the president. I'm not proud of it, nor am I ashamed of it."

No comment yet from President Obama, however we would not be surprised if Cross, who was a guest at the White House Correspondents' Dinner during the alleged table diving drug use, isn't invited back anytime soon.

One invitation he has already received is to reprise his role as Tobias Funke in the big-screen adaptation of the FOX TV series "Arrested Development." Cross praises the new take of the long-rumored project and says he's on board. "Based on what was described to me, it seems to be a very smart, original, interesting idea. I have high hopes for it. I'm definitely more confident than I was before, but that's not to say I'm 100 percent confident. I will not be 100 percent confident until it's completely made," Cross said in the 20Q article, which hits newsstands on Friday.

Not that he's hurting for work. Cross -- a well-known character actor with nearly 100 film and TV credits on his resume -- is currently at work on his day job as the star of IFC's comedy series "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret." In addition to discussing his role on the show, Cross dishes to Playboy about Occupy Wall Street, recreational drug use and why he dislikes both Jim Belushi and "Alvin and the Chipmunks."

Oh, and he also mentions a thing or two about taking it all off.

"I love nudity. It's just such an easy, cheap laugh. And it's fun to do. I have no qualms whatsoever about taking my clothes off for no reason."

The full interview is available on Playboy's website.

