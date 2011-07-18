Reunited!

David Duchovny and Tea Leoni were spotted driving together in Malibu, Calif. Sunday afternoon. The Californication star, 50, and Leoni, 45, announced their separation last month.

But their June split wasn't the first time the couple encountered some marital strife. In Aug. 2008, Duchovny checked into a rehab facility to treat his sex addiction. Then in Oct. 2008, after several months apart, he and Leoni confirmed they were separated.

The parents of Madelaine, 12, and Kyd, 9, tried to make things work again after their 2008 split, but ultimately separated again in June 2011.

They married in May 1997; Leoni was previously married to Neil Joseph Tardio from 1991 to 1995.

