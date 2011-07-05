Time to dig out that old red speedo!

"Baywatch" alum David Hasselhoff is set to take on a racy new role on FX's "Sons of Anarchy" this October.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars then and now

TV Guide reports Hasselhoff, 58, will appear on the series as well-endowed former porn star Dondo, who makes a career out of producing girl-on-girl skin flicks.

VIDEO: More fall TV casting news and previews

A former "America's Got Talent" judge, Hasselhoff's most recent acting credits include a reprisal of his "Young and the Restless" role as Dr. William Foster and a part in the upcoming flick "Piranha 3DD."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly