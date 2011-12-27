David Lee Roth is back where he belongs: With Van Halen!

On Tuesday, the veteran rock band announced plans for a 2012 tour featuring its original frontman Roth; a video on their official website shows Roth, 57, rocking on stage with original bandmates Eddie and Alex Van Halen -- plus Wolfgang, Eddie's son with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

Tickets for the tour go on sale January 10. Tuesday's announcement furthers speculation that Roth may also be singing with the band for the first time on a brand-new record, to be recorded this year. It would be Roth's first Van Halen record since their smash 1984, released Dec. 31, 1983. (Sammy Hagar recorded subsquent albums with the group.)

Embarking on a solo career, Roth left the band in a bitter falling out in 1985, rejoined them onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, and joined them for a tour in 2007 and 2008.

