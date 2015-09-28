Letterbeard may not have as much ring to it as Colbeard, but it grew just the same in much the same way.

David Letterman was spotted out in NYC on Sunday, sporting an impressively gruff white beard.

Honestly, all we want to do is touch it.

The former "Late Show" host has clearly become the new heir to the hair after his successor Stephen Colbert's own Santa Claus-like facial features following the end of "The Colbert Report."

We'll keep you updated on the growing problem among former late night talk show hosts as it manifests itself.

