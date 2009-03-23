David Letterman and his longtime girlfriend, Regina Lasko, have gotten tied the knot, according to Usmagazine.com.

The CBS Late Show host and Lasko tied the knot Thursday evening, a source tells Us.

"It was about 20 minutes into the show, before the 'Top 10' list," the witness says.

The two -- who began dating more than 10 years ago when Lasko worked for him on his show -- welcomed son Harry in November 2003. In 2007, Letterman told Oprah Winfrey that the little boy doesn't always understand his dad's sense of humor.

"Mommy has to tell him a lot that I'm just teasing," said Letterman.

Congratulations to the whole family.