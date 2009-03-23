David Letterman Says "I Do!"
David Letterman and his longtime girlfriend, Regina Lasko, have gotten tied the knot, according to Usmagazine.com.
The CBS Late Show host and Lasko tied the knot Thursday evening, a source tells Us.
"It was about 20 minutes into the show, before the 'Top 10' list," the witness says.
The two -- who began dating more than 10 years ago when Lasko worked for him on his show -- welcomed son Harry in November 2003. In 2007, Letterman told Oprah Winfrey that the little boy doesn't always understand his dad's sense of humor.
"Mommy has to tell him a lot that I'm just teasing," said Letterman.
Congratulations to the whole family.