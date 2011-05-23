David Schwimmer Has Baby Girl
Actor-director David Schwimmer and his wife Zoe Buckman have welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.
The baby was born Sunday, May 8, in New York, a rep for the former "Friends" star tells People.com.
Schwimmer, 44, and Buckman, 25, were married last June.
Schwimmer told People in 2006 that he was eager to be a father someday. "It will happen when it feels right," he said at the time. "Maybe part of me is waiting for myself to slow down a little and be ready to stay put. I'm confident it's gonna happen."
