David Schwimmer is about to make a new friend!

The 44-year-old "Friends" alumnus, who secretly wed photographer Zoe Buckman in June, is going to be a first-time father, his rep confirms to UsMagazine.com. The couple "couldn't be more thrilled," the rep tells Us.

Schwimmer met Buckman, 24, when he was in London directing the 2007 romantic comedy "Run, Fatboy, Run." She later relocated to Los Angeles to be with the actor.

According to a Schwimmer pal, Buckman is already "four to five months" along in her pregnancy. "They're in London for the holidays," the insider adds.

