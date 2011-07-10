As California welcomed William and Kate, their friends David and Victoria Beckham welcomed a new addition to their family.

"[The Beckhams] are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter," David's spokesman Simon Oliveira tweeted on Sunday.

The couple's first girl was born Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.

This is the couple's fourth child together.

