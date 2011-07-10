David & Victoria Beckham Have Their First Baby Girl!
As California welcomed William and Kate, their friends David and Victoria Beckham welcomed a new addition to their family.
"[The Beckhams] are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter," David's spokesman Simon Oliveira tweeted on Sunday.
The couple's first girl was born Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.
This is the couple's fourth child together.
Related stories on ETonline.com:Kate Hudson Gives Birth to Baby BoyWill and Kate Receive Royal Treatment At Cocktail Reception
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 10, 2018 See the best and worst dressed stars of the night!
- Oct. 09, 2018 See all the stars at the 2018 American Music Awards!