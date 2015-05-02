David Beckham has finally joined Instagram, and shared a shirtless picture to celebrate. The soccer star is celebrating his 40th birthday in Morocco with his wife, Victoria Beckham, their kids and a slew of celebrity friends.

On Saturday morning, Beckham shared his first picture, writing, “Good morning and hello! It’s great to finally be on Instagram, been a long time coming but I can’t wait to start sharing all my special moments with you.” He added, “Thank you for all your birthday messages so far. Looking forward to a great day with friends and family x.”

Beckham also shared photos of himself surrounding by birthday gifts, and sitting at a table decorated for a party. In a third image the athlete can be seen sitting by a pool. He captioned the photo, “I feel a very lucky man #DB40.” He also shared a picture posing with his son, Brooklyn Beckham.

While Victoria has yet to make her debut on his Instagram page, she’s already been sharing moments from his birthday on her own Instagram account. Posting a photo of the pair surrounding by decorations, she wrote, “So excited to be spending this special day with David and the kids in Marrakech. Welcome to Instagram @DavidBeckham!”