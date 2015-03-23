Rock legend David Crosby struck a man with his car in California on Sunday. The incident occurred as Crosby was driving his black Tesla down Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez shortly before 6 p.m. His vehicle was going 55 miles per hour when it hit a jogger named Jose Jimenez.

Jimenez was knocked to the ground and suffered multiple injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim sustained “multiple fractures, abrasions, and lacerations.” He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he’s being treated. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Crosby stopped his car immediately upon striking Jimenez. The rocker was not hurt in the accident, and authorities say drugs and alcohol did not play a role. Crosby told police he was temporarily blinded by the sun and did not see Jimenez. Police are still investigating the accident.