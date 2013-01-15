Sunday's Golden Globes brought plenty of glitz, glamour, and good times -- especially for big winners like Ben Affleck, Claire Danes, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lawrence. But there was more to the night than what fans saw on the red carpet and inside the show.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013: Inside the hottest bashes

House of Lies actress Dawn Olivieri took Us Weekly behind the scenes of the big event with a series of personal Instagram pictures documenting her experience, from her pre-show prep to the post-show parties -- and beyond. See the 31-year-old Showtime star's snapshots below!

1. "9:30 a.m. The diamonds arrive! A day of getting ready commences. This bracelet was $80,000 -- YIKES! When I went to lunch I hid it in my dog's bed -- most protected spot in the house!"

2. "Makeup started at 4:30 p.m. -- done by yours truly!"

3. "Everywhere we went we had to wait in line -- it was like Disneyland for the almost rich and famous. Maybe next year my line will move a little faster -- I am sure Don [Cheadle]'s did!"

PHOTOS: The top style trends at the Golden Globes

4. "First after party -- hitting the InStyle red carpet, always a spectacular event. Wearing a gown by Novis and black Louboutins, was carrying a vintage Swarovski clutch."

5. "Inside the InStyle event. The walls were covered in chocolate truffles -- it was like a Willy Wonka fantasy land. My sister Bettina barely made it inside to the party -- she was mesmerized by the chocolate feast."

6. "Once inside, our main goals were to: 1) Get food, 2) Get more food, 3) Dance off all the food we just ate, and 4) Go to the next party [the Weinstein event]."

PHOTOS: Best-dressed stars at the 2013 Golden Globes

7. "House of Lies had an early call time the morning after the Globes. Since Don was the big winner of the evening, we had a crown and scepter waiting for him -- so we could all celebrate his win! Don really loved his crown -- and he turned his Golden Globe into a chain! Now he can wear it 24/7."

"We all had such an incredible time at the awards and after parties this year -- cannot wait to see what happens next year. I am keeping my fingers crossed that my lines will be shorter!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dawn Olivieri's Golden Globes Experience: Behind the Scenes With the House of Lies Actress