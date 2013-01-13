With a baby on the way, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are looking more in love than ever. The couple of six years attended the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13, where they lovingly posed for photographers and mingled with their A-list palls.

A glowing Bell dressed her baby bump in an embellished floor-length gown. "So excited to be wearing a beautiful Jenny Packham dress tonight," the House of Lies actress tweeted.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the 70th Annual Golden Globes

Bell's former Heroes costar, Hayden Panettiere, couldn't help but notice how stunning the expectant star looked. "Kristen, loving that k-belly," the Nashville nominee tweeted. "You know how to rock pregnancy."

Shepard showered his bride-to-be with kisses on the red carpet. "Wish us luck on our nomination for most PDA!" Bell joked via WhoSay. The couple also chatted up with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper, who costarred in their 2012 movie Hit and Run.

"In the unlikely event Cooper doesn't win, I hope security has a plan in place," Parenthood's Shepard tweeted. (Incidentally, Silver Linings Playbook's Cooper lost the Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy to Les Miserables' Hugh Jackman.)

PHOTOS: See which TV shows were nominated for Golden Globes

Joined by her Big Miracle costar John Krasinski (in head-to-toe Prada), Bell presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie to Ed Harris for Game Change. Bell later congratulated her House of Lies colleague Don Cheadle for his "well-deserved win" in the Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category.

Bell, 32, and Shepard, 37, began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010. The L.A.-based couple's first child -- whose gender has not been revealed -- is due this spring.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dax Shepard Kisses Pregnant Fiancee Kristen Bell at Golden Globes