Is the Costco diaper run the new strip-club rager? It is for Dax Shepard! After welcoming daughter Lincoln Bell Shepard with fiancee Kristen Bell on Thursday, March 28, Shepard left his home for the first time on Saturday, April 5 -- and it was quite the outing for the new dad!

"After 8 days at home with LBS, my afternoon trip to Costco felt like [a] late night rager at a strip club," the 38-year-old Parenthood actor tweeted. "Buy in bulk party."

PHOTOS: How Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard fell in love

The new parents have been lying low since welcoming their first child. Bell, 32, has been promoting the kickstarter-funded upcoming Veronica Mars movie on Twitter, but hasn't made any new mentions of daughter Lincoln yet.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star dads

On March 28, the funny couple, who have been engaged since 2009, tweeted jokes about Lincoln's birth. "Lincoln Bell Shepard is here," Shepard tweeted. "She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star moms

Bell added, "My new roommate poops her pants and doesn't pay rent . . . basically Dax Shepard pre-sobriety. Welcome baby Lincoln."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dax Shepard Leaves Home for First Time After Daughter Lincoln's Birth, Parties at Costco