WASHINGTON (AP) -- D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier says a police escort provided to actor Charlie Sheen violated department protocol.

Lanier said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press that police officers on escort duty aren't supposed to activate emergency equipment, such as lights and sirens, and don't travel into other jurisdictions without help from other law enforcement agencies. She says the department is investigating.

Police spokeswoman Gwendolyn Crump says Sheen's promotion company has sent the department a $445 check for the escort.

Sheen posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he had received a high-speed escort from D.C. police to a performance in downtown Washington. The escort stretched at least part of the way from Dulles International Airport in Virginia. He included a picture of a speedometer reaching about 80 mph.