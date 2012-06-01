Yep, the Green Lantern is gay.

Popularized over the last 70 years through DC Comics, the original Green Lantern character -- formerly a married father of two named Hal Jordan -- is coming out as a gay man in a new "Earth 2" comic to be released next week.

As new images released Friday show, the Green Lantern -- a character Ryan Reynolds portrayed in the film -- reveals his sexuality when giving his boyfriend a welcome home kiss and embrace.

"He's very much the character he was. He's still the pinnacle of bravery and idealism. He's also gay," "Earth 2" writer James Robinson told The New York Post.

The rebranded, gay Green Lantern, now named Alan Scott, will make his first DC Comics appearance when "Earth 2" hits stores Wednesday.

