PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- DC Comics is going back to the starting point in September, renumbering its entire lineup of DC Universe titles with No. 1 and retooling nearly all of its major characters, including Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

USA Today reported on its website Tuesday that the comics publisher will launch upward of more than 50 issues, all starting at No. 1, in September, with Justice League No. 1, written by the company's chief creative officer Geoff Johns and illustrated by co-publisher Jim Lee.

The newspaper reports that that book will reunite the classic lineup of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Green Lantern.

The move is part of DC's efforts to reflect current themes and events and will feature characters with costumes redesigned and by Lee.