PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Wonder Woman, Firestorm, Captain Atom and Aquaman are among the DC Comics characters getting new series this year as the publisher relaunches all of its superhero titles with No. 1 in September.

The company is planning 52 separate new series as it retools its major characters and moves to sell digital copies of its comics on the same day that the printed ones are sold in stores.

The first batch of series includes "Green Arrow," "Justice League International," the anthology title "DC Universe Presents," "Mister Terrific," "The Fury of Firestorm" and "Captain Atom."

DC said Thursday that stalwart characters Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Hawkman will also get their own series.

