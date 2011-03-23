Actress Paz de la Huerta of "Boardwalk Empire" has been arrested after reportedly throwing a glass at former "The City" star Samantha Swetra and punching her in the face.

RELATED: Celebs who love being brunette

Swetra was partying with Lindsay Lohan at a New York bar on Saturday night when de la Huerta arrived and started flirting with Swetra's male friend, reports The NEw York Daily News.

RELATED: Learn all about 'Boardwalk Empire' on MSN

Swetra allegedly started making fun of de La Huerta for being so drunk after she lost her balance, prompting the actress to attack Swetra before being escorted from the venue.

Swetra, who was later seen sporting a bruised face and a swollen lip, filed a police report on Wednesday.

De la Huerta is due in court on April 18.

RELATED: Paz talks about being an exhibitionist