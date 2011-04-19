Actress Paz de la Huerta appeared in court in New York on Tuesday and was hit with a restraining order and a string of charges relating to an alleged fight with a reality-TV star in a Manhattan nightclub.

The "Boardwalk Empire" actress stands accused of throwing a glass at former "The City" star Samantha Swetra and punching her in the face while the TV personality was partying with Lindsay Lohan last month.

De la Huerta appeared in court on Tuesday morning as the local district attorney filed five misdemeanor charges against her, listed as two counts of third degree assault, attempted assault, harassment and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was also slapped with a temporary restraining order which forbids her from approaching Swetra and contacting her via social networking website Facebook.com, according to TMZ.com.

De la Huerta is due back in court on May 19.