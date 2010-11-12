LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A public funeral service for Oscar-winning producer Dino De Laurentis will be held Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

A statement released by the family late Friday encouraged guests to wear red instead of black to the 1:30 p.m. PST service because "Dino De Laurentiis did not want to be met with a sea of black at his funeral."

The statement explained the legendary producer, who died Wednesday at age 91, "drew power" from the color red.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles.