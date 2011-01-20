Robert De Niro has settled a lawsuit with his son's former nanny after she accused the actor of owing her more than $40,000 in overtime payments.

RELATED: Which Wally Award did De Niro take home?

Alexis Barry was employed to look after the "Goodfellas" star's son, Elliot, in 2006, with De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower, allegedly agreeing to pay her $31.25 per hour, with an overtime fee of $46.88 per hour.

RELATED: De Niro scowls at Scorsese & more Globes party pics

Barry, who was dismissed by the actor in 2007, alleged in papers filed in 2009 that she had clocked up 750 hours of overtime in her 10 months working for the pair, but had not been paid for her extra service.

De Niro has now reportedly agreed to pay $30,000 to settle the suit, which he must hand over to Barry by Friday, according to the New York Daily News.

RELATED: Get the latest De Niro news at MSN

A stipulation filed at Manhattan Supreme Court reads, "The parties will keep the terms of the settlement confidential."